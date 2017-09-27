Default rate on federal student loans inches up
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Government records show the number of people who are defaulting on their federal student debt is increasing.
The Education Department says more than 580,000 students who started repaying their debt in fiscal year 2014 defaulted on their loans by the fall of 2016. That puts the default rate at 11.5
Seven for-profit schools, two public and one private institution with high default rates are at risk of losing access to federal student aid programs. High default rates are defined as 30
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower