Details about the college hoops corruption probe

LOUISVILLE

Who's accused: Forward Brian Bowen and the basketball program for lack of oversight.

Why: James Gatto, director of global sports marketing for basketball at Adidas, is among those accused of funneling $100,000 to the family of a high school athlete to gain his commitment to play at Louisville and to sign with Adidas once he became a professional. The player's name was not released, but details in the criminal complaint make it clear investigators were referring to Bowen.

Fallout: Louisville has placed coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on administrative leave. Jurich is on paid leave, while Pitino is on unpaid leave. The coach's attorney, Steve Spence, told the Courier-Journal Wednesday that Louisville has "effectively fired" Pitino.

Next steps: Louisville waits. The scandal could cost the school its 2013 national championship. The program already is on probation because of a scandal involving escorts hired for players and recruits.

AUBURN

Who's accused: Assistant coach Chuck Person.

Why: Federal prosecutors say the former NBA player accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to Pittsburgh-based financial adviser Martin Blazer when they reached the NBA.

Fallout: Person has been suspended without pay. Auburn is refunding season tickets to about 30 fans. Head coach Bruce Pearl, who has had issues before, is now under scrutiny again.

Next steps: Auburn has hired a Birmingham law firm to conduct a review of the basketball program. Person is slated to appear in court in New York's Southern District on Oct. 10.

ARIZONA

Who's accused: Assistant coach Emanuel Richardson.

Why: Court documents say Richardson allegedly accepted $20,000 in bribes and used money to influence at least one unidentified basketball player to commit to play for Arizona.

Fallout: Richardson has been suspended and relieved of all duties.

Next steps: The Department of Justice is investigating.

MIAMI

Who's accused: An unnamed player or players and the basketball program for lack of oversight.

Why: Federal prosecutors say among several allegations that at least three top high school recruits were promised payments of as much as $150,000, using money supplied by Adidas, to attend two universities sponsored by the athletic shoe company. Court papers didn't name those schools but contained enough details to identify them as Miami and Louisville. Miami coach Jim Larranaga attorney, Stuart Grossman, says his client "is unfamiliar with this matter and had zero involvement in any allegations of any impropriety." School president Julio Frenk says the U.S. Attorney's Office has confirmed it is investigating a potential tie to a Miami coach and recruit. Frenk says school officials are "alarmed and disappointed" by the development.

Fallout: None yet.

Next steps: Athletic director Blake James also issued a statement saying the school was aware of the indictments in the case, and would co-operate with any review of the matter.

OKLAHOMA STATE

Who's accused: Assistant coach Lamont Evans.

Why: He allegedly took he took bribes to influence star athletes to go to certain agents. According to FBI papers, he expected $2,000 a month for his services. He said it was necessary to use his influence over the youngsters early in their college careers because many of them are "one and done," meaning they play one year of college ball before joining the NBA, according to court papers.

Fallout: Evans has been suspended. New coach Mike Boynton goes into his first season without his top assistant.

Next steps: Evans is to appear in court in New York's Southern District on Oct. 10.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Who's accused: Assistant coach Tony Bland.

Why: According to the Orange County Register, Bland allegedly received bribes to steer players to agents and facilitated payments of $9,000 to the families of two unidentified Trojans players. Bland also is accused of accepting $13,000 during a meeting July 29 in Las Vegas with Christian Dawkins, a former agent with ASM Sports,

Fallout: Bland has been placed on administrative leave. He appeared in federal court in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday.

Next steps: USC said it appointed former FBI Director Louis J. Freeh to conduct an internal investigation.

