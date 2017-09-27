Dome of light to delight visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi

PARIS — Sunshine and starlight will dance over visitors to the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum when it opens in November, filtering through a huge dome that appears to hover over land and sea.

The aery dome, held aloft with four massive but invisible structures, weighs 7,500 tons — 200 tons more than the iron structure of the Eiffel Tower. It's a defining feature of the new museum on Saadiyat Island, a salty flood plain of the Persian Gulf, which sits half in the water, half on land.