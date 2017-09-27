Egypt courts sentence 30 people up to life over violence
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egyptian courts have sentenced 30 people to terms ranging between three years and life in prison on violence-related charges.
Wednesday's rulings were announced on the state television's
The sentences were issued by several courts, including the Cairo Criminal Court. Most of the verdicts can be appealed.
Egyptian authorities have launched a wide-ranging crackdown on dissent after the military overthrow of an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, in 2013, arresting and jailing thousands of his supporters and also some well-known secular activists.
Rights groups have repeatedly criticized similar mass sentencings in Egypt and called on authorities to ensure fair trials.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar