Egypt moves ahead with space agency plans
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egypt's government says it has approved draft legislation to create a national space agency.
A Cabinet statement Wednesday says the proposed agency will aim to build and launch satellites from Egypt to serve "development objectives."
It would also represent Egypt internationally in the field of space technology.
The draft legislation will be referred to parliament for approval.
Egypt has a satellite company, Nilesat, which runs communication satellites that are manufactured and put in orbit by foreign operators.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'