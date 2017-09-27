Ex-city lawyer suspended over Chicago civil case information
CHICAGO — The Illinois Supreme Court has suspended a former city of Chicago lawyer accused of withholding information in a civil case related to the fatal 2011 police shooting of an unarmed black man.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Jordan Marsh's 90-day suspension comes after the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission determined he made a significant error after learning about the possible existence of a radio call connected to the Darius Pinex shooting.
The shooting happened during a traffic stop.
Two police officers claimed to hear a radio call describing the vehicle driven by Pinex as one used in a shooting. The officers didn't hear the dispatch, which was aired in a different radio zone.
The city settled the civil case last year for $3 million.
Marsh is now in private practice. His suspension starts next month.
