Family ties: New York rushes aid to ravaged Puerto Rico
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
New York state, home to more than 1 million people of Puerto Rican background, is sending a lot more than thoughts and prayers to the hurricane-ravaged island.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has organized an aid package including 34,000 bottles of water, more than 10,000 meals ready to eat, 1,400 cots, and four Black Hawk search-and-rescue helicopters.
Over 100 New York City firefighters, police officers and other workers are in Puerto Rico to help, and Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio is expecting an influx of thousands of Puerto Ricans fleeing the storm's damage.
New York's ties to the U.S. island territory are strong: New York state has the nation's biggest Puerto Rican community outside the island itself.
___
Klepper reported from Albany, N.Y.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower