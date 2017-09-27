Farmer files lawsuit over hot air balloons scaring livestock

WHITE, N.J. — A New Jersey farmer is suing the hosts of an annual hot air balloon festival, claiming the balloons are scaring her livestock.

Lehighvalleylive.com (http://bit.ly/2xxBrn6 ) reports that Lisa Van Horn filed her lawsuit against the Warren County Farmers' Fair Association on Sept. 19.

Van Horn claims the hot air balloons launched at the county fair have flown low or even landed on her White Township farm, in northwestern New Jersey. She says the sights and sounds scare the animals and in one incident actually started a stampede that killed a calf.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and looks to stop the balloons from flying over Van Horn's farm.

The farmers' association has not responded to a request for comment.

The fair just marked its 80th anniversary.

