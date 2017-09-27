France surprised Chad made Trump travel restrictions list
PARIS — France's foreign ministry is expressing surprise that Chad is among the seven countries selected for new travel restrictions by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Romatet-Espagne said at a briefing Wednesday that Chad has paid with lives as a "decisive partner in the fight against terrorism."
She says France hopes "the United States and Chad ... will quickly find a solution to remove this interdiction."
The new restrictions covering citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen — and some Venezuelan government officials and their families — are to take effect Oct. 18.
French President Emmanuel Macron met in July with Chadian leader Idriss Deby.
Chad is a former French colony in Africa that won independence in 1960.
