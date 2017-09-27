Gains for banks and technology stocks lead US indexes higher
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are jumping along with bond yields Wednesday morning, and technology companies continue to recover some of their recent losses. Athletic gear giant Nike is falling as investors are concerned about its U.S. business.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 7 points, or 0.3
FED FOCUS: Investors bet that interest rates will keep rising. Tuesday afternoon, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will be careful not to raise interest rates too slowly even though inflation has long been weaker than the Fed expects. Investors currently think the Fed will raise rates again in December, and Yellen and other policymakers say they plan to raise rates several more times in 2018.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note rose to 1.47
CURRENCIES: The dollar also got stronger. It rose to 113.07 yen from 112.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1724 from $1.1798.
LACES UNTIED: Shoe and athletic gear maker Nike said sales in the U.S. remained weak in its first fiscal quarter, and while its earnings and revenue were better than analysts expected, its stock lost $2.23, or 4.2
TWITTER TEST: Twitter climbed after the company said it will test a 280-character limit for tweets. That's double the current limit, which has existed for the social media company's entire history. The stock gained 34 cents, or 2.1
Other technology companies also climbed. Chipmaker Micron Technology had a better quarter than investors expected, and its stock rose $2.55, or 7.5
TAX WATCH: Later Wednesday, House Republicans and Trump administration officials are due to give details of long-awaited tax proposals that are expected to include cuts to individual and corporate tax rates.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude rose 12 cents to $52 a barrel in the New York while Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell 14 cents to $57.78 a barrel in London.
OVERSEAS: The FTSE 100 index in Britain rose 0.4
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/marley%20jay
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar