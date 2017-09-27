Guards hog-tied juvenile inmates, ex-supervisor admits
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former supervisor at a South Carolina juvenile prison has pleaded guilty to ordering guards to hog-tie two inmates because they made too much noise.
Prosecutors say 35-year-old Nicole Samples had the inmates' arms tied to their legs on Jan. 1 and then ordered them to be left on their stomachs as punishment for two hours, causing them severe pain.
The U.S. attorney's office said Samples pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of deprivation of civil rights. She faces up to 10 years in prison on each count when she is sentenced later.
Prosecutors said in a news release that Samples knew the Department of Juvenile Justice specifically banned tying inmates' legs to their arms as punishment.
The inmates were housed inside the department's main prison in Columbia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower