Houston officer gravely injured after being struck by SUV

HOUSTON — A young police officer in Houston has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV while making a highway traffic stop.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says 24-year-old Nestor Garcia is "fighting for his life" after being struck early Wednesday. He is in critical condition with head and other injuries.

The chief says the 79-year-old driver of the SUV has been arrested on a charge of intoxication assault of a peace officer.