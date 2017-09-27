Houston officer gravely injured after being struck by SUV
HOUSTON — A young police officer in Houston has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by an SUV while making a highway traffic stop.
Police Chief Art Acevedo says 24-year-old Nestor Garcia is "fighting for his life" after being struck early Wednesday. He is in critical condition with head and other injuries.
The chief says the 79-year-old driver of the SUV has been arrested on a charge of intoxication assault of a peace officer.
Acevedo says Garcia was involved in a traffic stop of a vehicle that was suspected of being stolen. He was outside his patrol car standing along the highway when he was struck by a Toyota Highlander that Acevedo says was
