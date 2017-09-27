How major US stock market indexes fared Wednesday

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed Wednesday as smaller companies soared following a report that showed business investment climbed in August. Investors also hoped stocks will benefit from tax cuts proposed by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans.

On Wednesday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index advanced 10.20 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,507.04.

The Dow Jones industrial average picked up 56.39 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 22,340.71.

The Nasdaq composite surged 73.10 points, or 1.1 per cent , to 6,453.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks jumped 27.95 points, or 1.9 per cent , to 1,484.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 4.82 points, or 0.2 per cent .

The Dow is down 8.88 points, or less than 0.1 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 26.34 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is up 34.03 points, or 2.3 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 268.21 points, or 12 per cent .

The Dow is up 2,578.11 points, or 13 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,070.15 points, or 19.9 per cent .