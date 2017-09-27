HRW says Yemen's warring parties blocking aid to civilians

CAIRO — An international rights group says the warring sides in Yemen — a Saudi-led coalition and the country's Shiite rebels that it's battling — are both preventing much-needed aid and fuel tankers from reaching civilians.

A report by Human Rights Watch says this is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country. The report was released on Wednesday.

HRW says the Saudi-led coalition has delayed and diverted fuel tankers bringing badly needed oil for power generators for hospitals. Meanwhile, the rebels, known as Houthis, and their allies have blocked and confiscated aid.

Bill Van Esveld, a senior researcher at HRW, says the "warring parties need to allow fuel, food and medicines to reach the families that need it."