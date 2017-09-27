Image of Asia: Hindu ritual on the banks of the Ganges
In this photo by Associated Press photographer Bikas Das, a Hindu priest performs rituals during the Durga Puja festival on the banks of the Ganges River in Kolkata, India.
The five-day festival commemorates the slaying of a demon king by goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil.
This image was made with a 24-70mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/1000, aperture of f6.3, and ISO 250.
