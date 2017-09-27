International trade unions urge Egypt to release detainees

CAIRO — International trade unions are urging Egypt to release at least seven labour leaders they say have been unjustly imprisoned recently on terrorism-related charges.

The Brussels-based International Trade Union Confederation, and Public Services International, which represent over 200 million workers worldwide, said Wednesday they sent a letter to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi last week.

They say that the blocking of legitimate sit-ins and strike action, as well as the arrest of trade unionists on security and anti-terrorism grounds, are a violation of the principle of freedom of association enshrined in the constitution and international treaties of which Egypt is a signatory.