International trade unions urge Egypt to release detainees
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — International trade unions are urging Egypt to release at least seven
The Brussels-based International Trade Union Confederation, and Public Services International, which represent over 200 million workers worldwide, said Wednesday they sent a letter to President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi last week.
They say that the blocking of legitimate sit-ins and strike action, as well as the arrest of trade unionists on security and anti-terrorism grounds, are a violation of the principle of freedom of association enshrined in the constitution and international treaties of which Egypt is a signatory.
The unions mentioned Tarek Moustafa Ke'eib, president of the Real Estate Taxes employees' trade union in Kafr el-Sheikh province, who is currently detained with a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Homelessness rises among elderly, aboriginal people in Metro Vancouver
-
'You're going to get lost:' Ikea tips and tricks for Halifax shoppers from a self-proclaimed addict
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'