Iran FM scolds Trump for tweet, rules out nuke renegotiation

NEW YORK — Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launch.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is also essentially ruling out renegotiating or launching follow-up talks to a nuclear accord that Trump is threatening to dismantle.

Zarif said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press that "it worries me that people play with facts and produce alternative facts."

Zarif also criticized a recent Kurdish independence referendum as "dangerous" to stability in a Middle East already facing extremist threats and civil wars.