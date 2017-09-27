Israel prepares Palestinian attacker's home for demolition
A
A
Share via Email
JERUSALEM — The Israeli military has taken a preliminary step before demolishing the West Bank home of a Palestinian gunman who killed three Israelis.
The military also set up checkpoints around the villages of Beit Surik and Bidu on Wednesday, which
Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Jamal killed three Israelis and critically wounded a fourth outside the West Bank settlement of Har Adar before he was shot dead.
The army says engineers mapped out Jamal's home in Beit Surik, west of Jerusalem, ahead of its demolition.
Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as a deterrent measure, but Palestinians consider the policy collective punishment.
Israel also
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Calming demand, not adding supply, answer to Vancouver housing woes: experts
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'