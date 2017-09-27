Israel trims sentence of soldier who killed wounded attacker

JERUSALEM — Israel's chief of staff has reduced the prison sentence of a soldier convicted of fatally shooting an incapacitated Palestinian attacker last year.

Elor Azaria began an 18-month prison term in August after he was found guilty of manslaughter in a case that sharply divided the country, where military service is mandatory.

Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot said in a letter published Wednesday that he was reducing Azaria's sentence by four months, citing "mercy considerations," but would not grant a pardon because the soldier "didn't accept responsibility" for his actions.