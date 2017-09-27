Japan PM Abe dissolves lower house, calls snap election

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament Thursday, paving the way for a snap election that is expected to be held Oct. 22.

The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, read the statement of dissolution.

Abe is widely seen as trying to reconsolidate his grip on power within the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party, so he can extend the term of his premiership next year. The dissolution of the more powerful of Japan's two-chamber parliament comes more than a year before required by law.