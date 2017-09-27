Latest: Crews douse hot spots in Southern California blaze
CORONA, Calif. — The Latest on wildfires in California (all times local):
9:05 a.m.
Crews with support from a fleet of aircraft continue to douse hot spots of a wildfire that burned right up to canyon homes in suburban Southern California.
Orange County Fire Capt. Steve Concialdi says there are no more open flames and officials are hopeful they'll be able to lift remaining evacuation orders for 600 homes in Corona later Wednesday. The fire has charred 3 square miles (7 square
Firefighters saved nearly 2,000 homes from the powerful wildfire that broke out Monday.
To the north along the central coast, a fast-burning brush fire near Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo briefly prompted student evacuations before crews got flames under control.
Firefighters stopped the advance of a fast-moving grass fire in Oakland that threatened about 50 buildings and led to evacuations.
