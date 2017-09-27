Lawsuit: Kushner Cos. charges illegal fees to its tenants
BALTIMORE — The real estate company run by the family of Jared Kushner is being sued by two tenants in Maryland for allegedly adding excessive and illegal fees to their rent.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Baltimore alleges that businesses owned by the Kushner Cos. have been charging 5
The lawsuit is seeking class action status.
The Kushner Cos. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
