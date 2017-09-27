Maine reverses decision to end tribal public health funding

BANGOR, Maine — Maine officials say they will resume funding the Native American tribal effort to improve public health.

The Bangor Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xFPqqd ) the decision by Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration comes three months after funding was cut off.

In a letter sent to the Houlton Band of Maliseets chief on Sept. 20, the state Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it will reinstate funding for a tribal liaison Oct. 1. The CDC says it will fund the position until Sept. 30, 2018.

A tribal liaison is a tribal government employee who works with communities on chronic disease prevention while representing tribes on the state level.

A spokeswoman for the CDC did not respond to questions on how the state found money to reinstate funding.

