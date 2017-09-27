Mexico quake death toll now 337, including 198 in capital
MEXICO CITY — Mexico authorities say the death toll from last week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen by four to 337.
He said Wednesday that there were also 74 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.
The Sept. 19 quake collapsed 38 buildings in the capital, and search and rescue efforts continue at some sites.
It followed an even stronger earthquake less than two weeks earlier off the country's southern Pacific coast. That one had a magnitude of 8.1 and killed nearly 100 people.
