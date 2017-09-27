News / World

Mexico quake death toll now 337, including 198 in capital

Volunteers organize supplies at the Francisco Kino school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for residents evacuated from the large apartment complex in the Tlalpan neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The 7.1 magnitude quake on Sept. 19 left the complex's 500 residents, mostly government employees, without a home after one of the 11 buildings collapsed and the others were damaged. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

MEXICO CITY — Mexico authorities say the death toll from last week's magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen by four to 337.

National Civil Defence chief Luis Felipe Puente reports on Twitter that the dead include 198 in Mexico City.

He said Wednesday that there were also 74 in Morelos, 45 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.

The Sept. 19 quake collapsed 38 buildings in the capital, and search and rescue efforts continue at some sites.

It followed an even stronger earthquake less than two weeks earlier off the country's southern Pacific coast. That one had a magnitude of 8.1 and killed nearly 100 people.

