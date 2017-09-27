NY village changes official seal ridiculed by 'Daily Show'

WHITESBORO, N.Y. — A New York village has changed its official seal that was ridiculed by Comedy Central's "The Daily Show."

The Oneida County village of Whitesboro worked with an art student to replace the original 40-year-old seal that depicted founder Hugh White wrestling an American Indian.

Meant to commemorate a friendly wrestling match between White and a member of the local Oneida tribe, the image appeared to show a white man choking an Indian.

In January 2016 "The Daily Show" aired a segment after village residents decided to keep the traditional logo for its historic value. After the controversy made national news, village officials said they would change the seal's design.