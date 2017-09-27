Oklahoma City Zoo says adopted tiger cub is healthy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A medical checkup shows that a 2-month-old tiger cub rejected by her mother at the Philadelphia Zoo is healthy and continuing to make progress with her adopted family at the Oklahoma City Zoo.
Zoo officials said Wednesday that Zoya and her brothers Eko, Ramah and Gusti are all doing well. They still are nursing from their mom, Lola, but are starting to eat meat.
The cubs have gained popularity from the zoo's livestreaming video, which shows them playing, feeding and sleeping indoors. The cubs were expected to move to an outdoor habitat this month, but the zoo says a trial run showed they weren't ready. Instead of knowing to return with their mother to the den at night for safety, they stayed outside and had to be brought in.
