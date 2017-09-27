Oklahoma longhorn bull with record horn span sold in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — A longhorn bull from Oklahoma with a record horn span of more than 8 feet has been sold for $165,000 at the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas.
The bull named Cowboy Tuff Chex owned by Bob Loomis of Overbrook, Oklahoma, was sold Friday to Richard and Jeanne Filip of Fayetteville, Texas.
Richard Filip told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the bull will be used for breeding on the couple's ranch, which has more than 100 longhorns. Jeanne Filip said the bull will be "the VIP of the ranch."
The 101 inch (256.5
At the same auction last year, Lazy J's Bluegrass from Kansas, the world record-holder for a steer with horns at 121 inches (307
