Pakistan says Indian gunfire in Kashmir kills a young man
A
A
Share via Email
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan — Pakistan's army says Indian troops have fired across the frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir, killing a young man and wounding four people.
A military statement says the shooting took place on Wednesday and targeted the civilian population in the border villages in the Nikyal sector. The statement says it was a violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. It said three women are among the four wounded.
There was no immediate comment from India.
Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India regularly accuse each other of firing across the border that divides their sectors of control in Kashmir.
Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian-controlled zones. Both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'