Parole denied for deaf man convicted of 1981 Florida murder
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A deaf man serving a life sentence in Florida for a murder that his advocates say he didn't commit won't be released any time soon.
Florida's parole commission voted unanimously Wednesday to keep Felix Garcia's earliest potential release date for 2025 in the 1981 Tampa slaying of Joseph Tramontana Jr.
Pat Bliss has fought to free Garcia for 22 years. Bliss and Garcia's attorney told the commission that Garcia was innocent and had been framed by his brother.
Three of Tramontana's sisters told the board that Garcia was a cold-blooded killer and should not be released.
Commissioner Richard Davison said there was no question that Garcia was guilty.
The parole commission will review Garcia's case again in three years.
