Plants where Maryland seeks to force EPA to cut pollution
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The state of Maryland is suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failing to ensure that 36 power plant generating units in five states cut pollution. A list of the plants:
INDIANA
Alcoa Allowance Management Inc., Warrick Power Plant, Unit 4, Newburgh
Clifty Creek Generating Station, Units 1-3, Madison
Gibson Generating Station, Unit 3 and Unit 5, Owensville
Petersburg Generating Station, Unit 2 and Unit 3, Petersburg
___
KENTUCKY
East Bend Station, Unit 2, Union
Elmer Smith Power Plant, Unit 1, Owensboro
Paradise Fossil Plant, Unit 3, Paradise
___
OHIO
Killen Station, Unit 2, Wrightsville
Kyger Creek Generating Station, Units 1-5, Cheshire
William H. Zimmer Generating Station, Unit 1, Moscow
___
PENNSYLVANIA
Bruce Mansfield Plant, Unit 1, Shippingport
Cambria Cogeneration Plant, Units 1-2, Ebensburg
Cheswick Generating Station, Unit 1, Springdale
Homer City Generating Station, Units 1-3, Homer City
Keystone Generating Station, Units 1-2, Shelocta
Montour Power Plant, Units 1-2, Washingtonville
___
WEST VIRGINIA
Grant Town Power Plant, Units 1A-1B, Grant Town
Harrison Power Station, Units 1-3, Haywood
Pleasants Power Station, Units 1-2, Willow Island
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Young child in Halifax hospital with serious injuries after being hit by ride-on lawn mower
-
Sailor's court martial on sex charge delayed after defence lawyer withdraws