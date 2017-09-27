Police: New Jersey man arrested twice in 1 day for DWI
RAMSEY, N.J. — A 71-year-old New Jersey man was arrested twice in one day on charges of driving while intoxicated.
NorthJersey.com reports (https://njersy.co/2hxhpyT) Richard Haskell was first arrested Saturday morning when police in Ramsey found him sleeping in his parked car near a pond with a bottle on alcohol between his legs. He was given a field sobriety test and failed. He was later released.
That afternoon, police say Haskell drove to the police department to see if his car from the earlier arrest would be released. Officers performed another field sobriety test, and Haskell's blood-alcohol level was still over the legal limit.
He was charged with a second DWI and given a court date.
No attorney information is available. A phone message left for Haskell wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
