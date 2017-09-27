Popocatepetl volcano spews rock, dumps ash near Mexico City
MEXICO CITY — The Popocatepetl volcano outside Mexico City has spewed glowing rock and dumped ash over nearby towns.
Mexico's national disaster-prevention agency says the volcano also known to locals as "Don Goyo" erupted for several hours Wednesday morning.
Its monitoring cameras detected incandescent rocks landing more than a half-mile (1,000
It said the eruption was not related to the last week's earthquake that killed 337 people.
Some 25 million people live within about 60 miles (100
