Popocatepetl volcano spews rock, dumps ash near Mexico City

MEXICO CITY — The Popocatepetl volcano outside Mexico City has spewed glowing rock and dumped ash over nearby towns.

Mexico's national disaster-prevention agency says the volcano also known to locals as "Don Goyo" erupted for several hours Wednesday morning.

Its monitoring cameras detected incandescent rocks landing more than a half-mile (1,000 metres ) down the slope. The agency also reported ash fall in towns west of the peak.

It said the eruption was not related to the last week's earthquake that killed 337 people.