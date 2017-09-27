Psychiatrist testifies Oklahoma beheading suspect 'insane'
NORMAN, Okla. — A psychiatrist has testified that an Oklahoma man charged in the beheading of a co-worker was insane at the time of the attack.
Alton Nolen is on trial for first-degree murder and five counts of assault in the Sept. 25, 2014, attack at Vaughan Foods in Moore that killed 54-year-old Colleen Hufford. He is also accused in the attempted beheading of another co-worker.
Psychologist Jeanne Russell testified Tuesday for the
Prosecutors contend Nolen knew right from wrong and are seeking the death penalty.
Attorneys say the trial could come to an end Wednesday with jury deliberations possibly beginning on Thursday.
