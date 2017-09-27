Record high temperatures atop Mount Washington

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. — Early fall hot weather in northern New England has reached Mount Washington, which experienced three consecutive days of record-high temperatures.

It reached 67 degrees Tuesday at the highest peak in the Northeast, the warmest Sept. 26 on record. Mount Washington Observatory Meteorologist Adam Gill tells the Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2fr0qOd ) that it was 8 degrees hotter than the previous high of 59 degrees, set in 1961.

Tuesday also was the hottest day this year recorded at the 6,288-foot New Hampshire summit, where it was snowing just a few weeks earlier.

Weather observers say the heat is associated with a persistent ridge over the eastern United States and recent hurricanes that pushed the jet stream north.