Scope of Puerto Rico damage so wide that US aid hard to see

Downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island‚Äôs representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

MONTEBELLO, Puerto Rico — The scope of Hurricane Maria's devastation in Puerto Rico is so broad, and the relief effort so concentrated in San Juan, that many people from outside the capital say they've received little to no help.

The recovery in the first week since the storm has largely been a do-it-yourself affair. People collect water from wells and streams, clear roads and repair their own homes when they're not waiting in day-long lines for gasoline and diesel.

For most, the only visible sign of authority are police officers directing traffic, a critical service because traffic lights are out across the island.

The storm tore up the island on Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving nearly all 3.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power and most without water.

