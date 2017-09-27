Scope of Puerto Rico damage so wide that US aid hard to see
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MONTEBELLO, Puerto Rico — The scope of Hurricane Maria's devastation in Puerto Rico is so broad, and the relief effort so concentrated in San Juan, that many people from outside the capital say they've received little to no help.
The recovery in the first week since the storm has largely been a do-it-yourself affair. People collect water from wells and streams, clear roads and repair their own homes when they're not waiting in day-long lines for gasoline and diesel.
For most, the only visible sign of authority are police officers directing traffic, a critical service because traffic lights are out across the island.
The storm tore up the island on Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving nearly all 3.4 million people in Puerto Rico without power and most without water.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Calgary's Griffith Woods Park shut down due to grizzly activity
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama