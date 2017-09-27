Spain: Court ponders sedition charges for Catalan protesters

MADRID — Spain's National Court plans to investigate possible sedition charges for demonstrators who took part in a massive protest against a police crackdown on preparations for an Oct. 1 referendum on the Catalonia region's independence.

Investigative Judge Carmen Lamela said Wednesday that the court would investigate if the Sept. 20 demonstration constituted a tumultuous uprising against police, which could constitute sedition. The judge called on Spain's paramilitary Civil Guard to provide information.

The decision followed a complaint by the court's chief prosecutor that named two civil groups as organizers of the demonstration in Barcelona. It took place outside a building that police had raided and two Civil Guard vehicles were thrashed.