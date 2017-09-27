Standoff with suspect in SUV closes San Francisco freeway
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A major San Francisco Bay Area freeway has been shut down at the height of the morning rush hour because of a police standoff with a suspect in a sports utility vehicle.
At least 12 police cruisers have surrounded the SUV in a lane of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco suburb of Emeryville, shutting traffic for miles in all directions.
California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said Wednesday the SUV was pursued by officers with the Richmond Police Department and that highway patrol officers used a spiked mat to pierce the tires of the vehicle.
Television images show the black SUV stopped in the middle lane of the highway.
Hamer did not say why police started to chase the SUV.
