Tennessee church shooting suspect has court date Wednesday

NASHVILLE — A man charged in a mass shooting that killed one person and wounded six others at a Tennessee church is slated for a court appearance.

Emanuel Kidega Samson is due in front of a Davidson County general sessions judge Wednesday morning.

He's charged with the fatal shooting of one woman and is expected to face several more charges after the rampage at the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville.

He was ordered held without bond by a judicial commissioner.

According to an arrest affidavit, Samson waived his rights and told police he arrived at the church armed and fired upon the building Sunday.