The Latest: Bergdahl request for Trump meeting info rejected
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Latest on the pretrial hearing for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who's accused of endangering other soldiers by walking off his remote post in Afghanistan in 2009 (all times local):
12:05 p.m.
A military judge has denied efforts by Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl to gather more information on discussions between a prosecutor and the Trump administration.
Prosecutors have acknowledged having the conversations but said the White House gave them no direction on how to conduct the case.
The judge, Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance noted Wednesday that he had already denied a previous
Bergdahl is scheduled for trial in October on charges of desertion and
___
05:00 a.m.
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is due in court for a final pretrial hearing before his court-martial on charges that he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
A military judge at Fort Bragg in North Carolina is expected to hear arguments Wednesday on motions including a
Lawyers are also expected to give the judge updates on preparations for the Oct. 23 trial. The pretrial hearing, which could extend into Thursday, is the last one scheduled before trial.
Bergdahl, who's from Hailey, Idaho, faces charges of desertion and
