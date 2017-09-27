The Latest: Cops: Teen stabs students at NYC school, 1 dead
NEW YORK — The Latest on a fatal stabbing at a Bronx high school (all times local):
2 p.m.
Police say a high school student stabbed two students during history class, killing a 15-year-old and critically injuring a 16-year-old.
Police say they are looking at whether the 18-year-old had been bullied, but they aren't sure yet what prompted the stabbing. Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce says a dispute among the three had been going on for about two weeks.
The school dismissed classes early but planned to reopen Thursday.
12:45 p.m.
Police say an 18-year-old attacked two teens inside a New York City school, fatally stabbing one of them and critically injuring another.
The attack happened Wednesday on the fifth floor of the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation, a middle and high school in the Bronx.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death and a 16-year-old was critically injured.
Police say an 18-year-old has been taken into custody, but it's not yet clear what prompted the attack.
Police didn't immediately say what type of cutting device was used.
