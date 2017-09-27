The Latest: Peyton Manning rules out bid for Corker seat

NASHVILLE — The Latest on Bob Corker's retirement from the U.S. Senate (all times local):

5 p.m.

Football star Peyton Manning is ruling out a bid for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Republican Bob Corker, saying in a sports radio interview that he is giving "zero consideration" to running.

The former NFL and University of Tennessee quarterback tells WGFX-FM that while he has an interest in politics he has "zero interest in being a politician."

Corker told reporters in Washington earlier Wednesday that he hopes Manning will consider public service in the future.

Manning's political future has long been a source of speculation, especially after a highly publicized golf outing with President Donald Trump and Corker earlier this year. Manning also attended a Republican congressional retreat.

___

4 a.m.

Few people in Tennessee thought Bob Corker wouldn't run for a third term next year.

That's in part because he was sitting on the largest sum of campaign money among Republicans facing re-election to the Senate next year. His surprise announcement Tuesday that he will retire from Congress set off a frenzy of speculation about who will try to succeed him.

Attention quickly turned to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam, a close family friend of Corker's. Haslam can't run for governor again next year because of term limits.