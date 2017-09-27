The Latest: Trump will negotiate with Dems on health care

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump's plans for the health care overhaul (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he will negotiate with Democrats on health care after the latest Republican effort to pass an overhaul bill failed in the Senate.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House Wednesday, Trump says he will meet with Democrats and "see if I can get a health plan that is even better."

The president also says he's looking at taking executive action to make health care changes. Trump says he may sign a "major executive order" that would allow people to buy insurance across state lines.

Trump says that he's almost certain Republicans have the votes to pass legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature heath care law.

Trump is insisting "we have the votes." But he says a vote may not happen until next year.

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's still optimistic about the prospects for health care legislation, even after Senate Republicans conceded defeat on a last-ditch effort to repeal the Obama health law.

On Twitter, Trump cited "very positive signs" from GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and "two others." He added: "we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!"

Murkowski did not endorse this week's bill, complaining it was rushed.