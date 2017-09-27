The Pixies conclude Maine show with smoke and firefighters
PORTLAND, Maine — An alternative rock band's finale at the Maine State Theater included an encore song, theatrical smoke — and firefighters.
Officials say the theatrical smoke or fog used by The Pixies set off a smoke alarm Tuesday night, forcing concertgoers to exit the building.
Concertgoer Jeremy DaRos says, "There was never a sense of panic."
