Fire at Ukraine ammunition depot prompts mass evacuation
KALYNIVKA, Ukraine — A huge fire at an ammunition depot in central Ukraine has set off a series of explosions and prompted an evacuation of thousands of people, officials said Wednesday.
Authorities evacuated 30,000 people from the town of Kalynivka, 190
The powerful explosions late Tuesday created massive fireballs that lit up the night sky. Hours later, smoke was seen billowing Wednesday morning. Four residential buildings were damaged by fire but no casualties have been reported.
Andriy Ageyev, spokesman of the Ukrainian
Olena Gitlyanska, spokesman for the Ukrainian Security Service, told the Unian news agency that they are treating the fire as sabotage. She didn't provide further details.
President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday morning called for an urgent meeting of the country's top brass to discuss the situation.
In a similar incident in March, a fire at a military depot in Ukraine's east raged for hours and prompted an evacuation of over 20,000 people.
