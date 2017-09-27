Tropical bird likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose
EASTHAM, Mass. — A tropical bird never before seen in Massachusetts has been rescued from a Cape Cod beach after it was likely blown off course by Hurricane Jose.
Wild Care, a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Eastham, says the masked booby was found Tuesday at a Wellfleet beach.
Wild Care Executive Director Stephanie Ellis tells the Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2xAINDN ) the bird was thin, weak and experiencing respiratory discomfort likely due to a fungal infection.
The seabirds are more common in the Gulf of Mexico.
