Trump heads to Indiana to sell tax plan

INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump is trying to build momentum behind his plan to overhaul the nation's tax system in hopes of reviving his moribund legislative agenda in Congress.

The president touched down in Indiana Wednesday, hours after the White House and congressional Republicans released a framework for making sweeping changes to the tax code.

That includes slashing the corporate tax rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent and creating three individual tax brackets with rates of 12 per cent , 25 per cent and 35 per cent , with a recommended surcharge on the very wealthy.