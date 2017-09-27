Trump says he's spoken with Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid his extended attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.
On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says the two spoke Tuesday. He says: "Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!"
On Monday night, Jones — a supporter of Trump — and his players knelt, arm-in-arm, before the anthem, then rose for the playing of the song ahead of the team's victory at the Arizona Cardinals.
Trump has spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest racial issues, including police brutality.
Responding to Trump, hundreds of players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in locker rooms.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'They turn into monsters': St. Albert launching third attempt to wipe out invasive goldfish
-
Sidney Crosby reinforced the notion that hockey is a league for white people: Mochama
-
Halifax police officer charged with assaulting man outside downtown bar
-
Halifax activist on Sidney Crosby supporting White House visit: 'An act of moral cowardice'