Trump tweets he's still optimistic on health overhaul
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's still optimistic for health care legislation, even after Senate Republicans conceded defeat on a last-ditch effort to repeal "Obamacare."
On Twitter, Trump cited "very positive signs" from GOP Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and "two others." He added: "we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!"
Murkowski did not endorse this week's bill, complaining it was rushed.
Trump also said a "yes vote" was "in hospital." It was not immediately clear who he was referring to.
Republican leaders didn't have the votes to advance a bill under rules that required just 50 votes, plus a tie-breaker from the
Trump also tweeted: "get rid of the Filibuster Rule!"
