Trump vows to help Puerto Rico 'every step of the way'
INDIANAPOLIS — President Donald Trump is pledging to help the people of Puerto Rico, saying he will be there "every step of the way until this job is done."
Trump says during a speech in Indiana to sell his tax plan that "our hearts and prayers go out to the people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands," which were devastated by Hurricane Maria.
He says federal agencies are working closely with local partners and says massive amounts of food, water and supplies are being delivered on a daily basis.
Trump will be
He says, "We are with you now" and "we will be there every step of the way until this job is done."
