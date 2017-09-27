UK counter-terror police arrest 11 amid far-right probe
LONDON — U.K. counter-terror police have arrested 11 men amid an investigation into the far-right group National Action.
They range in age from 22 to 35 and come from various locations in England and Wales. They are suspected of
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu of the Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that the authorities are committed to tackling all forms of extremism.
Basu said that "investigations relating to alleged extreme right-wing activity are pursued with the same level of resource and
The government has described National Action as "virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic."
The group last year praised Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist who murdered Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox.
